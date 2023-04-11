The Singing Hutchinson Brothers would be proud. The town will ring with music — The String Showdown featuring Hutchinson’s own multi-instrumentalists Mike Lauer and Greg Byers 7 p.m. Thursday at CrossPoint Church. Also on Thursday night is the Crow River Youth Choir Concert 7 p.m. at Park Elementary Auditorium. Then it’s singer-songwriter Sara Thomsen’s concert 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Event Center.
Lauer, who formerly was music director at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, formed The String Showdown seven years ago.
“Greg and I met in 2016 while playing a gig coordinated by a mutual contact, Andy Stermer,” Lauer said. “From there we decided to start a band together with Andy. However, a few months into the formation of the group, Andy decided to move back to Miami to be with his then girlfriend and now wife. Needless to say, Andy made the right choice. Greg and I continued to play occasional shows together until the winter of 2019 when, of all things, I found a flyer — yes a flyer — advertising the need for a guitar player and vocalist.”
After a series of conversations and meetings, the two men found themselves in the offices of G.L. Berg Entertainment in Minneapolis and they signed with the agency to be a dueling strings act. They played their first gig in March of 2020 only two days before Minnesota went into lockdown. A little over a year later, they played their next show in Wyoming and they’ve been consistently on the road since.
What to expect from these two performers? A fast-paced, engaging and witty show. Every show is slightly different because Lauer and Byers work to engage the audience with banter and requests. And for the most daring — an invitation to the stage to perform live karaoke.
While The String Showdown plays all over the Midwest and sometimes beyond, spring is their slow season, but come summer they will be playing almost every weekend in Wisconsin, including at the Wisconsin State Fair. In August, they will be performing for the Minnesota State Fair Kick-Off Weekend.
Lauer and Byers were booked by The Hutchinson Concert Association through their agent G.L. Berg Entertainment.
“We happened to be one of the acts they liked and our availability lined up with theirs,” Lauer said. “I didn’t know we were going to be playing in Hutchinson until the contract came through.”
In case you’re wondering what else Lauer has been doing since leaving Faith Lutheran, he can be found at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, as well as brewing at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. in Hutchinson. Home is Minneapolis where he lives with his wife Wendy Toops-Lauer and their two dogs — Watson and Holmes.
Looking ahead, the duo’s primary goal this year is to record a studio album, which will be released later this year.
“We’re looking forward to playing more shows on bigger stages all across the country,” he said. “Individually, I’m writing another novel and pitching it to agents, hoping for a traditional publisher. Greg is busy teaching at Carlton College in Northfield, playing as a guest artist with Mark Wood, violinist for Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as well as wrapping up another solo album.
While The String Showdown has an impressive resume, there’s nothing like playing at home. They’re both looking forward to their first Hutchinson appearance.
“I, especially, feel so blessed to be coming home to perform,” Lauer said. “Hutchinson has a rich tradition of excellent music and I’m constantly reminded of that every time I have an instrument in my hands. My hope is to do right by all of those who fostered my in my youth and set me off on my musical journey.”