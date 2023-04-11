Greg Byers and Mike Lauer

The Hutchinson Concert Association is hosting The String Showdown featuring Greg Byers and Mike Lauer 7 p.m. Thursday at CrossPoint Church. Admission is $25 or a concert association membership.

 Jourdan David Gomez

The Singing Hutchinson Brothers would be proud. The town will ring with music — The String Showdown featuring Hutchinson’s own multi-instrumentalists Mike Lauer and Greg Byers 7 p.m. Thursday at CrossPoint Church. Also on Thursday night is the Crow River Youth Choir Concert 7 p.m. at Park Elementary Auditorium. Then it’s singer-songwriter Sara Thomsen’s concert 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Event Center.

Lauer, who formerly was music director at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, formed The String Showdown seven years ago.

