Numerous agencies responded to a grass fire south of Silver Lake Sunday night due to concerns over high winds.
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office responded at about 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of 180th Street and Jade Avenue. It was joined by firefighters from Silver Lake, Glencoe, Hutchinson and Lester Prairie. There were no injuries and the fire was contained and extinguished.
The sheriff's office had no record of property damage Monday morning. Police officers from Lester Prairie and Minnesota State Patrol responded as well.
