Many people have negative memories of English class.
All of the strict rules about nouns and verbs tend to stand in the way of the more enjoyable topics. Is there any way for the mundane items that students are expected to learn to combine with the fun that students are hoping to have? Of course!
The New Century Academy middle school students discovered this fun in English class when asked to write an opinion essay about whether bugs should or should not be allowed on the school lunch menu. Although this is not a meal option that New Century Academy is even considering offering, the topic is striking and catches the students’ attention. The students read articles showing both sides of the argument and watched a documentary about the ways that insects could be served. They may have found some of the information disgusting, but the students focused on the information presented.
This gave them the opportunity to learn about cultures that include insects on the menu. One day, the class was even offered a chance to taste dried crickets. No students were forced or required to try them, but they loved watching the disgusted faces their teacher made when she did! These bonus activities allowed students to have fun while learning about and practicing the writing process. As an added bonus, the activities that the students enjoyed helped the information to find a more permanent seat in the students’ brains.