Share your creativity at a bowl-building event 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.
This hands-on art event is free and all ages are welcome. No advance registration is required, just stop by the Hutchinson Center for the Arts for an opportunity to make a clay bowl for Empty Bowls — a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food-related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities.
This year, Hutchinson's Empty Bowls fundraising event will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18, at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W.
In case you’re wondering how Empty Bowls works, all the bowls made Feb. 17, as well as other bowl donations, will be on display and guests will be able to choose their favorite for a suggested donation of $15 and have it filled with hearty soup. The bowl becomes a keepsake and a reminder of those whose bowls are empty.
This year through Hutchinson Public Schools, Empty Bowls is partnering with the Harvest of the Month program to offer a soup made with seasonally, locally available ingredients. A few soups will be available for everyone's enjoyment.
The Rev. Jill Warner was introduced to Empty Bowls while a pastor in South Dakota. She introduced the idea in 2018 to New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson, which combined it with the church's annual soup supper. Warner attributed its success to the enthusiasm of the public, as well as the pottery community.
That first year, the new fundraiser generated $1,500. The money was donated to Common Cup Ministry and the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. The fundraiser went on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, rather than a in-person bowl building and soup lunch events, it went virtual with a GoFundMe drive. No events were conducted in 2021 or 2022.
All bowls made during the HCA make-a-thon will be glazed and donated to this event to help raise money for McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and Common Cup. The Food Shelf will direct funds to purchases to meet a rising demand for food in our community. The Food Shelf is also struggling due to the high cost of food these days. Common Cup works year-round to provide vouchers and support to help those who fall between the cracks of other forms of assistance.
For more information about the bowl building event Feb. 17, call the art center at 320-587-7278. For more information about Empty Bowls, e-mail Morgan Baum at morgan@claycoyote.com
or call 320-587-2599. Information is also available at New Journey United Church of Christ Church office, 320-587-2125.