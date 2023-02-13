Share your creativity at a bowl-building event 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. 

This hands-on art event is free and all ages are welcome. No advance registration is required, just stop by the Hutchinson Center for the Arts for an opportunity to make a clay bowl for Empty Bowls — a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food-related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities.

