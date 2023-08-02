Many people take up golf, get a lake home or go on cruises when they retire.
That isn’t the case for a group of people who have come to Hutchinson to help build a new school this summer. Builders for Christ, a parasynodical organization with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, provides volunteers to remodel or build churches, teacherages, schools and parsonages.
Builders for Christ has a couple distinct groups. One developed with Baptists, while the other consists of WELS church members through its Kingdom Workers. Both provide lay people an opportunity to do mission work. Builders for Christ is a construction mission experience. It receives its own donations as it is not funded by the synod itself.
Former Immanuel Lutheran School and Children of Grace principal Brian Gephart requested Builders for Christ’s assistance, according to the Rev. Eugene DeVries, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Immanuel is one of the two congregations sponsoring the building project. The request received approval about a year ago.
“It saved us several hundred thousand dollars toward the overall cost of the project,” DeVries said.
Volunteers come from all over the United States. Crew members who arrived in July came to Hutchinson from Minnesota, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida and Wisconsin. For some, it was their first time, while some had been volunteering through Builders for Christ as long as 14 years. Only two had actual construction trade experience. Others were a retired farmer, a physician, an engineer, a teacher, an electrician and a few who had been involved with manufacturing. The crew included one woman, too.
DeVries said he has volunteered his time working alongside the group in the past.
“It is phenomenal to watch,” DeVries said of the construction. “They’re talented, super people. They’re a joy to work with.”
They’re not your typical construction group, however.
“There’s no swearing or gruffness about them, “ DeVrie said. “They attend Bible study one evening a week and have devotions every morning and at lunch.”
“When we make mistakes, we don’t get yelled at,” Marlene Pleuss of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said. She and her husband — who was also part of the crew — have traveled with Builders for Christ in the past to volunteer in Chile to help with an addition on a school.
Builders for Christ provides the labor, tools and campers; Immanuel Lutheran Church provided an area for their campers, other housing, electrical and water hook up, Wi-Fi hot spots and their basketball court for pickleball. Immanuel Lutheran congregation members provided snacks and beverages for the workers, too.
Workers have a variety of different reasons for volunteering.
“It’s a way to serve God,” Jim Bollnow of South Haven, Michigan, enthusiastically said. He has relatives in Hutchinson who he stayed with.
“Serving the Lord and meeting new people,” said Elwood Heltt of Butterfield, Minnesota. “There’s such camaraderie when you eat, work and pray together.”
Heltt is the crew foreman and will be managing the project through October. Two of his granddaughters attended Immanuel School.
Others said they liked the travel and doing something different from their former profession.
“Every time I come on a new project, I learn something new,” Dave Mathiak of Rotunda, Florida, said. He has a sister and nieces who live in Hutchinson.
Crew members come and go. One group comes for a while, then leaves, some going back to their homes while others move on to another BFC site. A couple workers were going to Wyoming where a church is putting on an addition, and another was going to the Apache reservation in Arizona where modular classrooms are being added to a school.
“It’s a real blessing,” DeVries said. “It’s been so valuable to this project for us.”
Anyone can volunteer and help work with Builders for Christ on this project. No expertise is necessary. If interested, call Elwood Heltt at 507-327-3313.