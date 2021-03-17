The past year has been a difficult one for local nonprofits. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person fundraising and caused the cancellation of special events.
Among those extending the hand of friendship during these difficult times is the I.J. Burich Family Foundation of Hutchinson. Since its inception in 2002, it has approved 175 grants totaling just under $700,000. Through the years, the money has been used in a myriad of big and small ways including new volleyballs for Hutchinson Junior Olympic Volleyball, a new freezer for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, new playground equipment for King’s Kids Preschool, and Chromebooks for Hutchinson Adult Basic Education.
The foundation traces its roots to 1996 when it was launched as the Citizens Bank Foundation. The name was later changed to the I.J. Burich Foundation after namesake Irvin Joseph Burich, bank president, who died in 2002.
According to Heather Knorr, foundation board chair and granddaughter, the foundation was started as a way for her grandparents Irv and Mary Burich to continue their long-standing tradition of philanthropy and giving back to the community. They wanted this to continue even when they were no longer alive.
“The I.J. Burich Family Foundation is committed to making grants to qualified nonprofit organizations within the city of Hutchinson and McLeod County that help to enhance and improve the quality of life,” Knorr said. “Our focus is on children, the elderly and other at-risk populations, education and the arts.”
RECIPIENTS CHIME IN
Most recently, the board approved 12 grants totaling $49,555. Recipients ranged from the McLeod Alliance and Crow River Habitat for Humanity to Historic Hutchinson, Meghan’s Place, the school district and the Hutchinson Junior League Baseball Association.
“We are over the moon grateful to the I.J. Burich Foundation and what they have provided to Crow River Habitat for Humanity,” said Lori Mittelsteadt, executive director.
The local nonprofit housing affiliate asked for $5,000 to purchase a new trailer to transport its building tools and supplies. Its request was funded and the trailer was purchased locally.
The foundation helped with the organization’s fundraising gap. According to Mittelsteadt, the COVID-19 pandemic put a total standstill on its ability to raise money.
“Every event we do was canceled,” she said. “Hammer & Nails, brat stands, Music in the Park, parades, barn sale, Thanks for Giving and so on.”
This isn’t the first time the I.J. Burich Foundation has stepped up to help this nonprofit.
“About three years ago our Habitat trailer was broken into and all of our tools were stolen,” she said. “It was the Burich Foundation that stepped up and gave us the money to purchase news tools.”
Meghan’s Place in Hutchinson received $1,000 for its 2021 Health and Wellness Day.
Although the nonprofit, private club, which serves young adults with disabilities in Hutchinson, closed briefly due to COVID, it re-opened in May 2020.
“We continue to receive amazing community support,” said Mona Hjerpe, executive director. “We received the current grant from the foundation, as well as a McLeod County CARES Act grant in 2020, and other miscellaneous donations from community and family friends in support of our activities and events.”
Like Crow River Habitat for Humanity, Meghan’s Place has received additional support from the I.J. Burich Foundation including a $2,000 grant in 2018 and $2,480 grant in 2019.
“They have been so easy to work with ... as well as generously support our efforts to serve the youth and young adults with disabilities in and around the Hutchinson area,” Hjerpe said. “We are very thankful for all they do for us and our community.”
APPLICATION PROCESS
To apply, agencies must be a 501©(3) or have a fiscal agent who is a 501©(3). Grants have ranged in size from $500 to $20,000. Grants are reviewed and awarded by the board, which meets quarterly on the second Wednesday of February, May, August and November. Current board members are T.A. “Buzz” Burich, Knorr, Jim Lyons, Connie Lambert, Daron VanderHeiden, Diana Anderson, Corey Stearns, Mary Hodson and Joe Nagel. The board is balanced to represent all areas of Hutchinson including the arts, banking/finance, corporate, education, medical, small business and volunteer/charitable organizations.
Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, has served on the foundation board since 2012.
“There is a special feeling when we can offer dollars to an organization that is providing important support within our community,” she said. “We look around the table and smile, knowing we’ve chosen well.”
Hodson sees the foundation as helping to fill the gaps for a variety of organizations and groups.
“I love when in February we usually host the groups to come in and share about their project or program that used a grant,” she said. “They are genuinely appreciative and it’s great to see the totality of what we were able to accomplish with the dollars allotted.”