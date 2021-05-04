The American Legion Hutchinson Post 96 had annual elections during the April meeting and several local members were elected to lead the organization.
Tim Burley was re-elected to his fourth term as commander, Diane Jankowski was elected first vice commander, Doug Inselmann was elected second vice commander, and longtime First Vice Commander Tom Clabo was elected post gambling manager after Sam Flom announced his retirement from the position after 37 years.
“I’m excited to start my last term as commander, and many of the goals we set for our post’s success have been achieved,” Burley said in a press release. “Building the community service flag plaza at Veterans Memorial Baseball Field, updating American Legion Park on (State) Highway 15, increasing the amount of veterans services as well as community services have been challenging, but the many members of our Legion post are still very committed to service."
“I am proud that Diane Jankowski achieved the highest position a female veteran has held in Hutchinson and will be more proud to see her elected as our first female commander,” Burley added.”
The Hutchinson American Legion has more than 600 members who contributed more than 6,000 hours in service to the community in 2020-21.