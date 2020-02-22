The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy in the face of about 300 lawsuits from men alleging sexual abuse. And while the future of BSA properties around the United States is still in question, it appears Hutchinson’s Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops won’t face disruption.
Boy Scout Troop 623, Boy Scout Troop 246, Cub Scout Pack 3246 and Cub Scout Pack 3236, all of Hutchinson, are part of the Northern Star Council.
“In a word, ‘no,’ there will be no changes,” said Brett Rasmussen, scout master of Troop 623. “(Northern Star is) independent and self-sufficient from the national organization.”
He said he’s heard news reports indicating there may be a trickle down effect from the national organization.
“We’ll see,” he said. “As of right now, going forward, it’s business as usual. ... Everyone in Hutchinson is part of Northern Star Council. It’s one of the largest sizewise and for youth numbers. It’s top five.”
Though the national organization approves Eagle Scout projects, Northern Star Council handles most scout advancements. Rasmussen doesn’t foresee any change for the day-to-day operations of his 25-youth troop.
In a statement, Northern Star Council said it was separately incorporated from BSA and financially sound.
“All of our camps, programs, trainings, meetings and activities will continue uninterrupted,” reads the statement.
Dean Loncorich, Cubmaster of Troop 3236, confirmed Cub Scout troops had received the same message.
“Nothing is going to change as far as programs or anything like that,” he said.
He noted that many of the lawsuits against BSA date back 30 years.
“They have really, really strengthened what they call youth protection,” Loncorich said. “There is mandatory, every year, two hours of online training plus background checks of youth leaders. This doesn’t downplay what happened. But they are trying to be proactive from stopping it from happening anymore.”
He said the Northern Star Council had increased its fee rates to increase troop protection training.
BSA ‘devastated’ about allegations
BSA filed for Chapter 11, which means it may attempt to create a plan to reorganize and stay together while paying debts over time.
In a press release, St. Paul law firm Jeff Anderson and Associates, which represents hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts, accused BSA of using the Chapter 11 filing to keep perpetrator names and documents secret. It also accuses BSA of having hidden files regarding alleged perpetrators for decades.
In an open letter to victims, Jum Turley, BSA national chair, said he regretted that measures in place today to protect youth weren’t in place in the past.
“I am outraged that individuals took advantage of our programs to commit these heinous acts. I am also outraged that there were times when volunteers and employees ignored our procedures or forgave transgressions that are unforgivable. In some cases, this led to tragic acts of abuse,” he said. “On behalf of myself and the entire Scouting community: I am sorry. I am devastated that there were times in the past when we failed the very children we were supposed to protect.”