Break COVID boredom with a good book — six good books will earn you a prize.
For those who are looking for something to do during January, February and March, the Hutchinson Public Library is hosting its annual winter reading program. It's not surprising it will look a bit different this year.
To begin with, registration is not required. Instead, patrons age 20 or older will fill out an online participation form after completing their winter reading list.
Beginning this week, participants may download a reading log from the Hutchinson Public Library's web page at hutchinson.lib.mn.us/. For those who cannot access information online, reading logs are available at the library via curbside pickup. To schedule your pickup call 320-587-2368. All books read Jan. 4 through March 5 may be counted toward this program. These books may be library books or books patrons have at home.
The rules for the program are:
- Each participant must read six books.
- Those who finish the reading program must go online to fill out a participation form. If a patron does not have access to go online, they may call the library for assistance.
- Library staff will notify participants when their prize is available to collect via curbside pickup.
- This year's prizes will be a choice of a winter reading mug or a winter reading chocolate bar. The mugs will be available while supplies last.
KICKING IT UP A NOTCH
For those looking for an extra challenge, participants may also select four books from a reading bucket list. These four books will be applied toward their six books read for the program. Participants who complete the bucket-list challenge will be entered into a raffle drawing with a variety of prizes given away at the end of the program.
"While this year's reading program looks a little different, we're excited to offer something new," said Katy Hiltner, head librarian. "We hope readers try out the bucket-list challenge and discover a world of new reads."
YOUTH ACTIVITIES AT THE LIBRARY
You don't have to be an adult to get in on the fun. The library also has book clubs and challenges for younger readers at all levels:
- Beginner Book Club for grades 2-5: This is a digital, self-paced book club reading "The One and Only Ivan" by Katherine Applegate. To access the book club, go to Google Classroom, code: jrathlo.
- Middle School Book Club for grades 6-8: This digital, self-paced book club is reading "Brown Girl Dreaming" by Jacqueline Woodson. To access the book club, visit Google Classroom, code: opao2hd.
- It's Lit! Teen Book Club: This digital, self-paced book club is reading "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. To access the club, go to Google Classroom, code: ojupeiz.
- Kids Nonfiction Reading Challenge: Participants can earn a book prize for completing this challenge. To access information and a reading log, go to Google Classroom, code: tlqgrst.
- Teens Nonfiction Reading Challenge: Earn a participation prize by submitting a completed reading log by Feb. 27. To learn more and get a reading log, visit Google Classroom, code: cvm6at.
LOOKING FOR A GOOD BOOK?
If you're looking for titles to read for the winter reading program and youth programs, Pioneerland Library System can help. Here's a list of its most popular books in 2020:
FICTION
- "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger
- "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
- "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyers
- "Camino Winds" by John Grisham
- "Long Range" by C.J. Bo
- "Masked Prey" by John Sandford
- "Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel" by Lee Child
- "A Walk Along the Beach" by Debbie Macomber
- "The Guardians" by John Grisham
- "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci
NONFICTION
- "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover
- "Before and After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children's Home Society" by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate
- "Becoming" by Michelle Obama
- "The House of Kennedy" by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen
- "The Splendid and the Vile : A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz" by Erik Larson
- "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump
- "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
- "White Fragility: Why It's so Hard for White people to Talk about Racism" by Robin DiAngelo
- "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson
- "Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family" by Mitch Albom
YOUNG ADULT
- "One of Us is Lying" by Karen M. McManus
- "Death Note" story by Tsugumi Ohba; art by Takeshi Obata; translation and adaptation by Pookie Rolf
- "The Selection" by Kiera Cass
- "Mockingjay" by Suzanne Collins
- "One-Punch Man" story by One; art by Yusuke Murata
- "The Elite" by Kiera Cass
- "One of Us is Next" by Karen M. McManus
- "My Hero Academia" story and art by Kohei Horikoshi; translation and English adaptation Caleb Cook
- "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas
- "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas
JUVENILE
- "Dog Man Series" by Dav Pilkey
- "Guts" by Raina Telgemeier; color by Braden Lamb
- "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney
- "Boy-Crazy Stacey" graphic novel by Gale Galligan; color by Braden Lamb
- "Sisters" by Raina Telgemeier; color by Braden Lamb
- "Mary Anne Saves the Day" graphic novel by Raina Telgemeier; color by Braden Lamb
- "The Thank You Book" by Mo Willems
- "Pigs Make Me Sneeze!: An Elephant and Piggie Book" by Mo Willems
- "I Will Take a Nap!" by Mo Willems
- "Big Nate Blasts Off" by Lincoln Peirce
These books are available to borrow at local libraries. To arrange curbside pickup, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.