Landon Butler, a senior at Hutchinson High School, took top honors and a cash prize of $500 at the American Legion Post 96 annual High School Oratorical Contest on Jan. 14. Butler will advance in February to the district contest in New Prague.
Earning second place and a cash prize of $300 was Nicholas Walser, a HHS junior. The judges were members of the Hutchinson Toastmasters Club.
The contest is part of a national Legion program. Students write and present a speech about some aspect of the U.S. Constitution. Local winners can proceed through district, state and national levels. Top winners at the national contest in Indianapolis will share $67,500 in scholarship prizes.