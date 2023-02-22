The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 35 fire calls and eight structure fires in 2022.
"Both of those numbers are pretty low, comparatively, which is a good thing," Hutchinson Fire Chief Mike Schumann told the City Council this past week.
Over the past 10 years, Hutchinson firefighters have responded to 20-57 fire calls and seven to 19 structure fires annually. In 2022, the department was called for 71 rescues and motor vehicle accidents. It responded to 190 medical calls.
"That's the highest we've ever had," Schumann said.
Another 43 calls were filed under "other."
"Other means it's usually something they can't figure out who else to call, so they call us," Schumann said. "Could be anything, from, 'Something smells funny,' to 'What's that noise?'"
Of the 497 total emergency calls Hutchinson firefighters responded to, 318 were in the city, and 179 were rural. The department serves Hutchinson, Biscay and Cedar Mills, as well as the townships of Acoma, Boon Lake, Cedar Mills, Collins, Ellsworth, Hassan Valley, Hutchinson and Lynn.
One firefighter was injured, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.
“Considering the environment in which we work, at the weird time of day, at the weird time of weather, people waking up in the middle of the night jumping in a fire truck to go climb a ladder and get on somebody’s roof and do something," Schumann said, "the fact that we only had one injury is pretty awesome.”
Hugo Reyes-Jimenez and Ben Schmidt received the department's distinguished service award. Chris Dostal was named officer the year. Tony Mackedanz was selected as firefighter of the year.
In the past 10 years, injuries have ranged from zero to four annually. Fatalities in incidents involving Hutchinson firefighters have been low overall, with zero reported from 2012-2020. The 2022 annual report from the Hutchinson Fire Department mentions three deaths in 2001. There were two deaths in 2021.
Other data reported to the Hutchinson City Council includes:
- 5 minutes, 21 seconds — the response time from alarm to when a truck departs,
- $4.3 million — estimated property value saved,
- 4 — lives saved,
- 2,731 — emergency call hours in the city,
- 2,365 — rural call hours,
- 3,073 — training hours in the department,
- 56 — training events in the department.
“2022 was another successful year in many ways. Our call volume stayed very consistent with the previous year. We took delivery, trained on and put into service a new city-rural rescue/grass rig," Schumann wrote in the 2022 annual report. "In order to keep our staffing levels where we need them, we conducted a hiring event and have taken on four new recruits. ... All the playground equipment was obtained and installed for the Fireman' s Park project. There were countless people and organizations involved that contributed time and money to get this park done."
The Hutchinson Fire Department obtained in 2022 the vacant lot north of the fire station to allow for a parking lot expansion. A new, free burn permit process through the county, which designed to be simple, was launched.