The city of Hutchinson, Hutchinson Center for the Arts and the Hutchinson Ambassadors are partnering to host the Main Street Banner Project.
Artists of all ages and levels of experience are welcome to help design the newest street banners for downtown Hutchinson. Six seasonal theme designs are needed: two spring, two summer and two fall. The banners will line Main Street and be displayed for five years.
Judging the artwork are judges Katy Hiltner, head librarian at the Hutchinson Public Library, and Corey Stearns, 2020 recipient of the Wirt Award and president of Stearnswood. All winners will receive a $50 cash prize.
HOW TO ENTER
All entries must be received by December. Entries can be mailed or dropped off at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
Contest guidelines:
- Art must be submitted on 8 1/2-by-14 legal-size paper, available at the art center and school offices.
- Artwork can use three colors with shading. White is a color, if you choose to use it. Please note: banner background will be a dark color.
- Up to six entries per artist. Each entry must include artist’s full name, age, parent or guardian signature if younger than 18, phone, address and email.
- Banners will have the word Hutchinson or Welcome added over the right side of the design at the time of printing.
- Selected artwork will become the property of the city of Hutchinson. Some modifications may be made to the artwork to assure it meets banner printing requirements and optimal visibility
This is the second time the city, art center and the Ambassadors have collaborated in hosting the downtown banner contest. The first time was in 2014. For more information, reach out to any of the sponsoring organizations or call the art center at 320-587-7278.