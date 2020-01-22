The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee is seeking design submissions for the Water Carnival button.
Designs may be created with up to three colors along with black and/or white. Designs must include the following information: 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival, June 14-21, 2020, www.watercarnival.org.
The size of the design is not restricted and the design must be reproducible on a button approximately 2 inches in diameter.
A $75 cash prize will be awarded to the creator of the winning design, $50 for second place and $30 for third place.
The deadline to submit designs is Friday, Feb. 14. Send designs to: Jon Beach, commodore, 1812 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
For more information, call Beach at 320-249-3228, or call publicity chair Leah Kamrath at 320-583-4530.
— Kay Johnson