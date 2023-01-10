It was Col. John "Hannibal" Smith, one of the four fictional protagonists in the adventure TV show, "The A-Team," who used the catch phrase, "I love it when a plan comes together." He'd be real pleased to hear about Volunteer Hutchinson.
It's not a secret that Hutchinson-area nonprofits are needs heavy and volunteers light. It's been a problem since the COVID-19 pandemic. People got out of the habit of sharing their talents and as a result local nonprofits need your help.
To get the ball rolling, Volunteer Hutchinson is happening 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Art's Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., in downtown Hutchinson.
"RiverSong has always done an annual recruitment event, but we thought it could even be better if we invited other nonprofits to join us," said Betsy Price, longtime community volunteer and Hutchinson Woman of the Year. "The more the merrier! If someone is coming to talk to RiverSong, then maybe they would like to find out more about, let’s say, Historic Hutchinson or one of the other 15 groups that will be there. We all benefit."
According to Valerie Mackenthun, co-owner of Compass Occasions and community volunteer, this event is a no-pressure way to learn more about these organizations and what help they are looking for.
"While some have board positions to fill, others need help with events," she said. "Some are looking for active members to participate and others need new ideas for projects. Think of it like speed dating for nonprofits. You have an opportunity to meet 15 organizations and learn about which might be a good fit. Maybe you already volunteer for one (or more) of these organizations? We invite you to attend and bring a friend. Light refreshments will be served and this is a great opportunity to learn more about what your favorite organizations are up to in 2023."
If you're wondering why now, why not? January is the time of year when we make resolutions, get organized and plan activities for the months ahead. For instance, the Leader/Crow River Press wants the employees' vacation schedules by Jan. 27.
Hopefully with the COVID-19 pandemic in our rearview mirror, it's a good time time to share our blessings.
Mackenthun called it the "perfect event" for those looking to get involved for the first time or for seasoned volunteers who want to learn about other organizations. The event is come and go and is free for guests to attend.
Participating in this first-time volunteer recruitment and networking event are the following:
- RiverSong Music Festival
- Historic Hutchinson
- Minnesota Pottery Festival
- Hutchinson Theatre Company
- Equul Access
- United Way of McLeod County
- Common Cup Ministry
- Hutchinson Jaycees
- Hutchinson Jaycees Water Carnival
- Crow River Habitat for Humanity
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts
- Litchfield Area Male Chorus
- Hutchinson Ambassadors
- Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter
- Hutchinson Rotary
- Relay for Life of McLeod County
What to expect? Volunteer Hutchinson is an opportunity to bring nonprofit groups together to actively promote and recruit volunteers while sharing resources and saving valuable time. The event is designed to be a fun and interactive event that welcomes community members to learn more about volunteering opportunities in a no-pressure environment. The goal is to make Volunteer Hutchinson an annual event.
"Volunteers are the main workforce driving most nonprofit events and programs," Mackenthun said. "They are often the team behind the mission, making recruiting and retaining committed volunteers a top priority for most nonprofits. McLeod County is home to more than 400 nonprofit groups and the need for volunteers is a top priority for the majority of groups."