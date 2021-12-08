It's almost tax season again, and for low to moderate income families that can’t afford hefty fees, United Community Action Partnership is once again providing free tax preparation clinics in Hutchinson and Glencoe. To help with this work, more people are needed for UCAP's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
UCAP offers the clinics in partnership with United Way of Southwest Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Revenue, the Internal Revenue Service, the Southwest Initiative Foundation, and other local groups to ensure that tax payers receive their full tax credits and refunds. People don’t need tax knowledge to volunteer.
“We provide free training on everything you need to know to become a competent tax preparer," according to a press release from UCAP. "Already know the basics? Great! We can help develop your skills even more."
Training for volunteers is in January, but recruiting has begun. If you are interested in learning more about the program or want to sign up to volunteer, call Michelle Jensen at 507-847-2614 or email michellej@unitedcapmn.org.