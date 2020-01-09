Most pet owners are familiar with the struggles of taking their cat or dog to the vet. For some, loading the pet securely into the carrier is the challenge, and for others its the pet's anxiety for a new place, or a place they're uncomfortable.
Dr. Kristen Roffey at Hutchinson Pet Hospital would much rather have dogs wagging their tales and cats running to climb into the carrier when they hear the word "vet." To get the ball rolling, she's offering free information sessions about fear in pets once a month. The first is 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12 at Depot Marketplace in Hutchinson.
"The goal is to make everyone's veterinary experiences more pleasant," she said.
Roffey and all staff at Hutchinson Pet Hospital are trained and certified in a program known as Fear Free, which teaches veterinarians to modify procedures, handling and facilities to make pets feel safe and comfortable during medical visits. To become certified, veterinarians and veterinary staff must complete an eight-part course and exam. Continuing education is required to remain certified.
"One of the biggest things is when an animal comes in, and they do have a lot of anxiety, the staff know what to look for," Roffey said. "If the animal is really anxious we don't want to take it to the next level where it becomes a scare situation. Maybe we need to reschedule. Maybe we need to send medications to help for when they come for the next visit."
Hutchinson Pet Hospital is also offering Fear Free dog training programs, and dog an cat training sessions to help heal past emotional trauma experienced in a veterinary setting.
Veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker founded the Fear Free certification program. It was developed by veterinary behaviorists, anesthetists, practice management experts and practitioners experienced in Fear Free methods.
— Jeremy Jones