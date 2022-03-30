Who killed Mr. Boddy?
Was it Miss Scarlett in the library with a rope or Col. Mustard in the billiard room with the revolver?
To find out, you’ll have to see “Clue: The Musical” opening Thursday, March 1, for an eight-show run at the Barn Theatre in Willmar.
Directing is Mary Haugen, longtime Hutchinson actor and director. The production is based on the Parker Brothers’ board game, where the players, in this case — the audience — is invited to help solve the mystery. The story is set in a mansion, occupied by several suspects. The murder is solved by a detective (played by Bailey Fields of Hutchinson) while the ending — with a total of 216 possibilities — is decided by the audience.
And if you missed it in the title, this play is a musical — the songs fit the crime, so to speak — with titles such as “Life is a Bowl of Pits,” “She Hasn’t Got a Clue” and “Don’t Blame Me.”
Rachel Trettin of Hutchinson plays the role of Miss Scarlett.
She auditioned for the show because she hadn’t been on stage in about five years.
“I want to pursue acting professionally,” she said. “What appealed to me is that my mom is directing and it is a small cast musical that looked fun. This is my first show at the Barn Theatre.”
When it comes to Trettin’s character, the only thing they share in common is that they are both performers.
“Miss Scarlett is shrewd and a sexy performer who used to be a conwoman,” Trettin said. “I suppose I am clever, but I am a lot more honest and modest.”
When it comes to the play, Trettin said her favorite scene is when all the suspects discuss how they need to stick together to confuse the detective, so she can’t solve the murder, and then immediately turn around and accuse each other of being the murderer.
Like Trettin, this is Austin Willhite’s first turn on the Barn Theatre stage.
“My appeal to this show is my love of board games, especially Clue and my love for theater,” he said. “Why not put them together.”
Willhite, who is from Hutchinson, plays the role of Mr. Boddy, a charismatic host and ultimately the victim of the suspects.
“My favorite part about him is how he has control of everything happening in the show, even after his death,” Willhite said. “I would say my chaotic energy definitely helps with playing this character.”
His favorite scene is what the cast calls “The Scooby Doo” scene.
“That’s all I’m going to say, you’ll have to come see the show to know what I mean,” he said.
If you need a reason or two to see the show, Trettin likes that the audience gets to be involved and play along to solve the mystery — just like the board game.
“It will be a different show each night regarding the murderer, weapon and room,” she said.