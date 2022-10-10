Candidates in Hutchinson City Council and School Board races, as well as McLeod County Attorney will discuss issues during a forum Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Hutchinson City Center.
The Hutchinson Leader has invited call candidates in the three races to participate in the forum, which will be conducted in three sessions. City Council forum will begin at 6 p.m.; School Board will follow at approximately 6:45 p.m.; and county attorney at 7:45 p.m.
Hutchinson City Council has three seats up for election this fall, including mayor, City Council Seat 1 and Seat 2. Mayor Gary Forcier is running unchallenged. Meanwhile, Morgan Baum and Tim Burley are seeking the Seat 1 position, and Dave Sebesta and Christopher Olson are running for Seat 2.
Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Hutchinson Board of Education, including Dale Brandsoy, Samantha Casillas, JoEllen Kimball, Erin Knudtson, Garrett Luthens, Andrea Mitchell and Danny Olmstead.
McLeod County Attorney candidates are Amy Olson Wehseler and Ryan Hansch.
Candidates participating in each section of the forum will be given time for opening remarks, then will be asked to respond to a series of four or five questions in a round-robin format.
HCVN will televise the forum live.