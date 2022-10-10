Vote

Candidates in Hutchinson City Council and School Board races, as well as McLeod County Attorney will discuss issues during a forum Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Hutchinson City Center.

The Hutchinson Leader has invited call candidates in the three races to participate in the forum, which will be conducted in three sessions. City Council forum will begin at 6 p.m.; School Board will follow at approximately 6:45 p.m.; and county attorney at 7:45 p.m.

