Five candidates —Grace Borka, Tatyana Beerbower, Jennifer Campos, Jasmyn Moore and Kendra White — will vie for the title of Miss Hutchinson and Princess. The group met up May 15 for Candidate Fun Day. Joining in the activities were the candidates, Miss Hutchinson Madalyn Prokosch, Junior Queen Zoey Fox and Princess Maddie Fitzgerald and Royalty chaperones.
The day included a stop at Buff City Soap, where they experienced an Epsom salt-making party. From there, it was time to take photos along the scenic Crow River. When it came to their noon meal, Jimmy John’s lunch boxes were provided, with the afternoon spent getting to know each other better, watching last year’s pageant and painting. The day finished with some frozen yogurt at Below Zero.
Shawn Nemitz is serving her third year as a Royalty Chaperone. While she has done many Water Carnival events, her favorite is spending time with the queen candidates.
“I especially enjoy helping them grow their confidence in themselves, work on their interview skills and take pride in what their community has to offer.”
The public will meet the candidates at the first concert of the Music in the Park series Monday, June 13, at Library Square. Tuesday is the Disc Golf Tournament at Ridgewater College followed by Wednesday’s Hutchinson Huskies baseball game. Thursday the action moves to Masonic/West River Park for the popular boat parade, live music by Andy Austin and fireworks. Friday night the queen candidates will be front and center during the evening pageant. Saturday it’s Community Day with the kiddie parade, junior royalty coronation, the cardboard boat parade, inflatables and live music by Josie Sanken outdoors at Masonic/West River Park. Sunday starts at the Hutchinson Airport with the Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast followed by the car show. Then, it’s downtown for the Grande Day Parade, the queen coronation and fireworks at dusk.