A handful of candidates have filed so far to run for local offices to be on the ballot this November.
The filing period opened yesterday and ends at 5 p.m., June 2.
CITY COUNCIL
William Teetzel has filed for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3. He previously ran for the four-year seat in 2016, but was defeated by Steve Cook in a 60 percent to 39 percent margin.
In February, Cook announced that he would not run for reelection. He said he plans to retire from his job later this year and felt it was the right time to step away from City Council as well.
COUNTY BOARD
Anthony Kadlec has filed to represent District 1 on the McLeod County Board. The district includes Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Hale Township, Winsted Township and Bergen Township. It is currently held by Ron Shimanski, who has said he will not seek reelection.
Incumbent Paul Wright has filed to represent District 3 on the McLeod County Board. It includes the southwest side of Hutchinson, Stewart, Lynn Township, Collins Township and Round Grove Township.
Incumbent Rich Pohlmeier has filed to represent District 4 on the McLeod County Board. It includes the southeast side of Hutchinson, Biscay, Brownton, Hassan Valley Township, Rich Valley Township and Sumter Township.
STATE OFFICE
Chad Tschimperle has filed to challenge Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, for the District 18 Minnesota Senate seat. Tschimperle has been endorsed by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. The Cokato resident is employed as a construction worker, and has been a member of Local 563 Laborers' Union since 2001, according to a press release.
Newman, who grew up in Hutchinson and moved back in 1990 after law school, said Wednesday morning he plans to file for reelection. He was first elected to office in 2011 and is chair of the Transportation Committee.
This story will be updated as more candidates file.