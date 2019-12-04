The Hutchinson Area Compassionate Friends are holding their 18th annual Candlelight Remembrance Service 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, 899 State Highway 15, Hutchinson.
This event is for anyone who has lost a child of any age, of any cause, but the public is invited to attend as well. Especially at this time of year, it is an opportunity to light a candle in your child's memory and partake in a service tailored to children who have gone too soon.
There will be a short program with special music, followed by a social gathering with refreshments and cake. Families are invited to bring a framed picture of your child for display.
For more information, call Jo at 320-583-6036.