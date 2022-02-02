Carol Johnson wants to make sure the voices of residents in Hutchinson are heard. That’s why she’s running to fill an open seat on the City Council.
“I can’t guarantee that I can do a better job, but my motives are pure, and I would like a chance to make a difference,” she wrote in an interest form to the City Council.
She believes her position as a conservative and her background that includes global experience gives her breadth of knowledge to draw from.
Johnson served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force. She has served as part of the United States Bowling Congress, the Winthrop Game Protective League, as a Hutchinson election judge, and as part of the American Legion.
Johnson provided answers to the following questions:
What do you believe is the job of a Hutchinson City Council member? (100 word limit)
The City Council member has a responsibility to become familiar with the needs of the community, the traditions and the core values of the community as a whole. Resistance to change usually erupts when decisions are perceived to affect the taxpayer or threaten their traditions. The City Council member needs to be able to gather information provided to them from all the different committees and entities within the city charter and weigh the needs and wants of the city as a whole to make decisions for the greater good. That is: provide infrastructure, safety, security and fiscal responsibility.
As a candidate for Hutchinson City Council, how have you familiarized yourself with the issues facing the council and city employees since you filed for the special election in August? (100 word limit)
Since I filed for my candidacy, I have continued to attend the meetings either physically or by watching them on the local broadcast channel. I have stayed aware of the updates in the voting as reported in the local Leader. I have continued to discuss concerns with residents in the community. I was also only one of two community members who monitored and weighed in on the annual truth-in-taxation meeting and the City Council final taxation proposal.
The city recently put plans for a new splash pad on the back burner to focus funds on renovations to Burich Arena. That’s one example of the decisions council members have to make regarding public amenities. How do you think taxpayer funds should be used in regard to new or existing amenities such as trails, parks and facilities? (150 word limit)
As I stated earlier, this is often the council’s job to be fiscally responsible to the greater good. I do believe that this was a perfect example of just that. The City Council member needs to think beyond the here and now and into the future. Like a river, our resources sometimes will ebb and flow. With addition of infrastructure we need to weigh all costs to include maintenance and salary costs. Sometimes a better use of the funds would be to improve the existing infrastructure or paying for salaries to make those more available for all.
For the past two years, COVID-19 has been a leading issue facing public officials. The council has had to weigh the appropriate local response along with following state and federal regulations. Going forward, what should be the city’s role in responding to the pandemic? (150 word limit)
The information available from the state and local government continues to be ambiguous at best. No actions have successfully stopped or delayed the spread of the virus. I believe that the city has a responsibility to keep the public apprised of state and federal guidance. Each individual has a responsibility to contribute to their own health and well-being, without infringing on the rights of all. The city should make sure testing, vaccines and masking is available to the populace to be used at their discretion in public places.
What do you feel are some of the biggest issues facing Hutchinson residents today and in the future? In what ways do you believe the council should address those issues? (200 word limit)
We all need to meet basic needs of shelter and food and health and community, then we can aim for higher levels of satisfaction. Residents want good housing, good schools, and a vibrant economy. Businesses want reasonable pricing in order to make a good profit margin. They also want access to labor, access to goods and services and the infrastructure that goes with it. The community doesn’t always see the value of enticing business with hard-earned monies. The challenge is the fine line each community walks between being the most capable of providing the complete package. Residents don’t want to be forced out of their homes due to the inability to meet inflationary costs. The city wants to be able to compete with similar towns and cities to encourage growth and prosperity. The council needs to continue to provide the services and maintain a healthy community without overburdening them with taxation. They also need to try to look to the future needs of an ever-changing society.