Worries over the cost of heating this winter are rising across Minnesota.
With Hurricane Ida disrupting natural gas pipelines, reduced storage from a hot summer, a higher demand from European countries adding up with other factors, including rising gas prices, all forms of home heat generation are expected to climb. An analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration anticipates households using natural gas will spend 30% more, households that use electricity will spend 6% more, and households that use gasoline will spend 54% more. Those rates could climb with a colder winter, or drop with a warmer one.
But Hutchinson Utilities Commission is in a position to be ahead of the curve, and regulate prices for its customers, according to Jeremy Carter, HUC general manager.
“Most of the gas for our winter season is already locked up in contracts,” he said. “We’re hedged well against high gas prices.”
The advantageous position, which the utility has already negotiated up to 2026, comes with a caveat. An especially cold winter, such as was the case this past February, could burn through what has already been purchased. Such a change would cause HUC to buy from the market, which may be more volatile depending on regional conditions and natural gas infrastructure delays around the country. Customers could then realize associated price hikes.
Electric prices could also go up due to higher costs to produce electricity, but that risk is offset by earnings from HUC’s own electrical generation.
Taking a wider look at the situation, Carter said, the days of $1.50 or $2 natural gas are likely over. Natural gas and drilling companies are no longer able to cover their expenses at that rate. Prior to modern low rates, gas was up to $8. Based on what he has heard in the industry, that may soon be the new norm once again. HUC’s gas prices are locked in at around $4.50. Carter said some utilities appear to be holding out for lower prices, and are unwilling to lock in at $4.50 or $5, but he expects they will find themselves stuck.
“The general sense I’m getting is people should start expecting what it was prior to 2013,” Carter said.
Another expected trend is a higher international demand for resources from the United States, including from European countries seeking to be less reliant on Russia and Serbia. He pointed to the rising price of gas this summer as an indicator of the impact of higher demand, with European countries playing a key role on it.
“There is going to be more global demand,” Carter said. “And better prices for (the) companies. ... That’s the general theme I’m getting in the industry.”