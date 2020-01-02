A pair of Carver County twins entered the world in different decades.
Melissa and Ben Mase of Cologne are the parents of George Winton Mase, born at 11:44 p.m., Dec. 31, 2019; and Remi James Mase, born at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020.
The babies were born at 35 weeks, delivered naturally, by Dr. Dennis Mohling at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. The mother was in labor for three hours. George weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. Remi was 5 pounds and was 18 inches long.
— Chanhassen Villager