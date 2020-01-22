After two days of auditions and call backs, director David Metcalf has announced the cast of the FungusAmongus Players spring musical comedy, "Nunsense."
Performing in the production are the following actors:
- Linda Metcalf as Sister Regina, Mother Superior
- Rhea Langemo as Sister Hubert, Mistress of Novices
- Kay Wilson as Sister Robert Anne
- Lisa Kotila as Sister Amnesia
- Jaclyn Thorston as Sister Leo, Novice
- DeeAnn Hartsuiker as Sister Francis, stage manager
For those who have a long memory, Hutchinson Theatre Company performed "Nunsense" as part of its 2005 season. In that production, Linda Metcalf played the role of Mother Superior. She is returning to the role in 2020. Also returning to the cast is Kay Wilson, who performed the role of sister Robert Anne in the earlier production.
Another familiar face in the "Nunsense" cast is DeeAnn Hartsuiker of Hutchinson, who has appeared in several local community theater productions including most recently "Church Basement Ladies."
The musical comedy "Nunsense" by Dan Goggin is the story of the Little Sisters of Hoboken who operate Mount St. Helen’s School in Hoboken, New Jersey. Originally founded as a missionary order, the nuns started out running a leper colony on an island south of France. Forced to leave the island when they lost control to a group of Protestant competitors, they returned to Hoboken.
They went unnoticed until one day their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, unwittingly served tainted vichyssoise soup and 52 sisters died of botulism. Fortunately a few of the sisters were off playing bingo so were spared. To raise money to bury their dead sisters, the survivors stage a talent show.
The musical was so popular it went on to launch six sequels and three spin-offs.
The Dassel-Cokato production will run eight shows over two weekends: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27-29, March 1 and March 5-8. All shows are at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St.
Tickets are $15 and are available by calling the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077 or visit fungusamongusplayers.org.