After two nights of auditions, director Bill Haas has announced the cast of Hutchinson Theatre Company's spring comedy, "Everybody Loves Opal."
Performing in the production are the following actors:
- Betty Ruskamp as Opal
- Melanie Brown as Gloria
- Joel Theis as Bradford
- Brian Stark as Sol
- Travis Brown as Officer Joe
- Kathleen Theis as Doctor
Ruskamp is taking on the lead role of Opal Kronkie, a middle-aged recluse who lives in a tumbledown mansion at the edge of the municipal dump. The general disarray of her establishment is aggravated by the fact that Opal collects things — anything that can be toted home in her little red wagon.
Into her rather strange world comes Gloria (played by Melanie Brown who was last seen in HTC's 2019 production of "Seasonal Allergies"), Bradford (played by Joel Theis who is new to HTC) and Solomon (Brian Stark was last seen in the 2018 production of "Don't Dress for Dinner"), three purveyors of bogus perfume on the lam from the authorities.
Opal's menage is the perfect hideout — and Opal, herself, might be the remedy for their shattered finances. They decide that what she needs is plenty of insurance, a rapid demise, and three beneficiaries named Gloria, Bradford and Solomon. Plans for Opal's departure backfire with plenty of laughs to boot.
Cast members Travis Brown and Kathleen Theis are also new to the community theater stage in Hutchinson.
The cast met and read through the script for the first time this past week. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Jan. 27, and run Monday through Thursday at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.
Show dates are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28 and April 2-4, at the art center. Watch the Leader for ticket information.
Volunteers are needed to help with this production. To learn more, call the art center at 320-587-7278.