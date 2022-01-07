Everyone likes a good surprise. On Jan. 5, Fiona and Shawn Smith of Hutchinson got two: they found out they had a new daughter, and that she was the first baby born at Glencoe Regional Health in 2022.
“We were told a little after she was born, so we had no idea,” Fiona said about her little girl, Cedar Elowyn Joy Smith, being Glencoe’s first baby of 2022. “I thought for sure there was already a baby born. She was actually due on (Jan. 3), so she was a little late.”
Cedar was born 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long in what Fiona described as a “really fast and really intense” delivery that took less than an hour. It went so quickly that only two nurses were present when the baby arrived.
“It came so fast that the doctor wasn’t able to get in the room and Shawn didn’t make it because he was at home with our dog,” Fiona said. “We expected it to go longer. (The nurses) were like, ‘Don’t push, don’t push!’ and I said, ‘I can’t not push, the baby’s coming!’”
The baby arrived healthy, as did Shawn, and when it came time to naming her the couple had a few ideas in mind. Fiona wanted an “old-school” delivery, so the couple had not found out their baby’s gender until the day she arrived. So they were prepared for both possibilities.
“We had some names that we had in mind for both (genders), but we didn’t have anything set because we wanted to meet the baby and bond a little bit first before we decided,” Fiona said. “Cedar was the name we had liked for a girl, and we liked Declan for a boy.”
In the end, they went with their first choice for a girl’s name, Cedar. They liked the nature-based theme of the name, and both said they enjoy the smell of cedar. As a carpenter, Shawn also works with cedar regularly constructing fences.
“We thought it was a good, strong name and very unique,” Fiona said.
Due to COVID regulations at Glencoe Regional Health, mom and dad were the only people allowed to see Cedar in the hospital. When the couple spoke to the Leader Jan. 6, they were preparing to leave the hospital so Cedar could meet the rest of her family, including her sisters, December (12) and Quinn (7), as well as her grandparents, Shawn’s mother from Faribault and Fiona’s parents from Brownton, Herbert and Kirsten Dean.
“They were very excited,” Fiona said about her older daughters. “They wanted to be here (in the hospital), but with how policies are they couldn’t. But we video called them and they’re super excited.”
Not knowing the gender of their third baby until it was born, Shawn admitted he had hopes for a little boy to balance things at home with his wife and two other daughters, but he’s still very proud of his third baby daughter and has accepted his fate as a girl dad.
“It’s my destiny to be surrounded by beautiful women I guess,” he said. “I’m OK with that. I love her all the same and I’m very excited to see what she does in this world.”