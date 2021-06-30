Chill the beer, fire up the grill and dig out the sparklers, the Fourth of July is here.
This is the 245th year Americans have celebrated the birth of our nation. America was born on July 4, 1776. On this day, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence.
This document, which was penned by Thomas Jefferson with assistance by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman, details the reasons the 13 American colonies severed their ties with Great Britain. It was an act of war, and by signing it, the 56 men risked their honor, fortunes and their very lives.
The first celebration took place on July 8, 1776, with the public reading of the Declaration of Independence. It took place in Philadelphia's Independence Square and was accompanied by church bells and band music. The following year, Philadelphians celebrated the one-year anniversary with the ringing of church bells, lighting bonfires and shooting off fireworks. The tradition has continued for more than 200 years.
Last year was the first time in decades Fourth of July events were canceled. People were encouraged to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully things have improved and the following Independence Day events are back on schedule:
- Annandale’s annual Fourth of July celebration runs July 1-4. It features a parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. The route heads south on Poplar Avenue North then west on Chestnut Street East then heads north on Oak Avenue, Main Street then heads east down Park Street. Next up is 4 p.m. bingo, 5:30 p.m. Annandale Ambassador Coronation, 7-10 p.m. live music by the Fabulous Armadillos at Annandale Municipal Park, and it ends with fireworks shot off at dusk at the park. For more information, visit annandale4thofjuly.org.
- Chanhassen's 38th annual Fourth of July celebration features a parade at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Chanhassen. The route starts on West 78th Street and Chan View and follows Kerber, Santa Vera Drive, Laredo and ends on Chan View. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at Lake Ann Park; ci.chanhassen.mn.us.
- Delano claims the state's oldest Fourth of July celebration. Its first Independence Day observance was on July 4, 1857. This year, celebrate with a parade at 10:30 a.m. July 4. The route starts at River Street and U.S. Highway 30 to Railroad Avenue, Second Street North and Elm Street. Following the parade, there is plenty of live music including High 48's Bluegrass Band and Kat Perkins and the Good Times Band. Delano caps off its Fourth of July celebration with a 27-minute fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. The best place to watch it is from the dike near Central Park. For more information, visit delano4th.com.
- Excelsior Fourth of July celebration takes place at Commons Park in downtown Excelsior on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Events start early on the Fourth with the 7:30 a.m. Firecracker Run and 11 a.m. Water Street Kids' Parade, and it ends with fireworks at dusk. For more information, visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.
- High Island Lake Conservation Club in New Auburn is hosting Fourth of July festivities. Sunday features 9 a.m. car show registration; 10 a.m. church in the park; 11 a.m. build a birdhouse; 3 p.m. car show judging; bingo and fireworks at dusk. Concessions available beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the High Island Lake Conservation Club’s Facebook page.
- Koronis Lake Association in Paynesville offers fireworks at dusk Saturday, July 3. Rain date is July 9.
- Lake Jennie Improvement Association is hosting a boat parade 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
- Lake Ripley Boat Parade 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Litchfield. Watch the first-time promenade from shore.
- Lake Washington Improvement Association Boat Parade. This event is 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4, on Lake Washington. Parade will be going counterclockwise around the lake.
- Red, Hot & Boom! in Mankato begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park, 310 W. Rock St. It features live music and fireworks at 10 p.m. For more information, visit greatermankato.com
- Spicer’s Fourth of July festivities include the Grand Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sunday. The parade route follows Lake Avenue. The evening features live music by the Custom Made Band and Hillbilly Inc. The fireworks show starts 10 p.m. at Saulsbury Beach. The best place to watch the show is from a boat on Green Lake. For more information, visit willmarlakesarea.com.
- St. Cloud’s 75th consecutive year of fireworks on the Fourth of July starts at 10 p.m. Sunday. Robby Vee and his Rock-N-Roll Caravan is playing 7:30-10 p.m. at Wilson Park. Options for best viewing fireworks include both sides of the Mississippi River, in Wilson and Hester parks and along Fifth Avenue North. For more information, visit stcloudfireworks.org.
- Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival 10-10:30 p.m. at Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Lane. Best viewing spots: Lake Waconia Regional Park, Lola's Lakehouse, InTowne Marina, Sovereign Estate Winery, Vandy's Grille and from a boat on Lake Waconia. Rain date is July 5.
- Want more fireworks? The 65th annual Watercade in Litchfield is hosting a fireworks show at dusk Friday, July 9, from Lake Ripley Memorial Park. For more information, visit watercade.com.
For more Fourth of July events, visit exploreminnesota.com.