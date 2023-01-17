The Hutchinson Theatre Company was launched by Alfred Knott in 2002, with two productions: “The Dining Room” by A.R. Gurney and the popular musical “Annie.”
Fast forward 20 years and HTC is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a gala 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Art’s Place in downtown Hutchinson. The event features an interactive murder mystery to solve, live performances commemorating past productions, raffle prizes, appetizers and special drinks, as well as the announcement of its 2023 season.
While community theater companies come and go, HTC has stood the test of time because it offered something for everyone. Plays ranged from “Nunsense,” “Forever Plaid” and “Imaginary Invalid” to “Footloose,” “The Taffetas,” “The Savannah Sipping Society” and more. Sold-out performances were the rule rather than the exception.
While the community theater offered plenty of entertainment, it also tackled a serious topic — hate crimes — when actors performed “The Laramie Project” in 2017.
The play by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project asked residents of Laramie, Wyoming, about their reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.
The play was challenging due to its subject matter and its structure — three acts, with 10 actors portraying a variety of characters in a series of short scenes.
Remarkably, people still talk about it more than five years later. That’s the power of theater.
Like entertainment venues and businesses around the globe, HTC wasn’t immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shows were canceled and then the company went into hiatus. To find out what’s been happening, Jamie Broll, HTC board president, participated in this Leader Q&A.
During September 2022, Hutchinson Theatre Co. announced it was pausing productions, with the intention of using the break to recover, reevaluate, review and reload its current infrastructure. How did you use this time away from the stage? What have you accomplished?
The Hutchinson Theatre Company used that time to re-evaulate what was and what was no longer working. We also were able to focus on recruitment and letting the community know who we are. We were able to offer an acting class for those who were interested, but unsure of what theater entailed. HTC also continued to offer its summer youth theater program, YoungStars. We also did more outreach in the community with a booth at the Hutchinson Water Carnival’s Community Day to recruit actors, directors, volunteers, stage crew, set builders, and board members as well as our Pizza & Productions event. HTC also spent the last year preparing for its 20-year anniversary celebration coming up in February.
The theater company conducted a Pizza & Productions event last fall. What came out of that?
We invited the community as well as past directors, actors, and those interested in theater to have pizza and the opportunity to discuss what plays and muscials would be the most engaging to the community. The event was also an opportunity to recruit new talent for 2023 productions.
Who serves on the HTC board? Are you looking for board members? If so, how does someone apply?
Jamie Broll, president; Melanie Brown, treasurer; Janet Hall, secretary; Erika Durheim, YoungStars director; Joe Theis; Mandy Rae Fairbrother; Anthony Ambrose; Mary Fylling and Rhoda Hubbard.
We’re always looking for more board members. If interested in becoming a board member, volunteer for other roles in theater, complete an online contact form at www.hutchtheatre.org/get-involved.
Tell me about the Feb. 11 gala, what can people expect? Why are you doing it?
Guests will get to help solve an interactive murder mystery of the Roaring ’20s as we celebrates our 20-year anniversary. We want to celebrate being a part of this community for 20 years and still going strong. We will have heavy appetizers and signature drinks. We’ll also feature live performances commemorating past productions, raffle prizes. HTC will also announce its 2023 productions.
What is the timeframe of your new season? When does it start and end. How many plays are you planning for the new season? How did the board select them?
Our first production will be in July and last one will end in December. We are doing three plays, which includes a well-known musical and another type of play that hasn’t been done before. We’ll be offering two theater game nights for people to get a flavor of theater without the commitment of being in a production. HTC selected them based on the desire to draw in a new crowd, showcasing past productions and having a variety of shows to offer in 2023. We are wanting to shake things up from what’s been done in the past. We’re also rebranding with an updated logo that will be unveiled at that gala.
Is it challenging to schedule community theater rehearsals and productions without a permanent theater home?
Absolutely! For the last few years, we’ve been exploring different options but have run into various issues such as zoning, size and cost. It’s very challenging for directors and actors to rehearse for several weeks in an entirely different location than the venue. Many times we are not able to build our set and rehearse in our space until two to three weeks before the show. HTC would love to have a permanent place to call home, attract talent and be more visible to the community. Hutchinson is a very arts-focused community, but we lack a community theater venue that many other cities of the same size are able to offer their residents.
Are you looking for new directors and volunteers? If so, what is the application process?
Yes! We’re always looking for new directors, new talent, perspectives and volunteers. The first step is to complete an online contact form at www.hutchtheatre.org/get-involved.
Why should people support community theater?
Community theater is a place to use skills you may not be able to in other settings. Theater is a creative outlet, a place of belonging and acceptance, and an escape to pretend you’re someone else. Community theater provides our city with entertainment in our own backyard, so we don’t always have to travel to the metro.