The Hutchinson Theatre Company was launched by Alfred Knott in 2002, with two productions: “The Dining Room” by A.R. Gurney and the popular musical “Annie.”

Fast forward 20 years and HTC is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a gala 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Art’s Place in downtown Hutchinson. The event features an interactive murder mystery to solve, live performances commemorating past productions, raffle prizes, appetizers and special drinks, as well as the announcement of its 2023 season.

Tags