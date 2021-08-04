It’s National Farmers Market Week through Aug. 7. The Hutchinson Farmers Market is celebrating with a vegetable scavenger hunt for kids 2:30-5:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 4). Feel lucky? Register to win the final vendor giveaway basket of the season. The winner will be announced Thursday, with the basket awarded to the winner on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, kids and their families are encouraged to “cover the concrete” at a Sidewalk Chalk Party 8 a.m.-noon. Artists are invited to draw their favorite summer vegetables or what they love about the local farmers market.
While visiting the Hutchinson Farmers Market this week, don’t miss out on registering your children for the Power of Produce Kids Club. If you’re like many parents, it’s a struggle to add more fruits and vegetables to your children’s diet. This is one way for children age 3-12 to invest in their own health and well-being.
To participate in the Power of Produce program, parents need to register their children at the market information desk or at hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org. Participation is free. The program is for both Wednesday and Saturday markets and runs through October. Once registered, each child receives two $1 market tokens they can spend on fresh produce. Kids receive their tokens once during the Wednesday market, and once during the Saturday market, potentially receiving up to $4 a week to spend on their own selection of fresh, locally grown produce.
The goal is to empower children to make healthy choices when selecting food to eat. The program offers a chance for children to explore the farmers market and learn about the different varieties of fruits and vegetables, while also learning about how food is grown by connecting with local farmers.