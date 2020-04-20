Like most things these days, the Hutchinson Public Library's observance of National Library Week is looking different from past years. Since the library's closed and a stay-at-home order is in place, there is no author appearance or book drawings. Instead this year's theme says it all: "Find the Library at Your Place."
To do this, the local library wants you to email a photo of your favorite book, the book you are currently reading or your home library to Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at katy.hiltner@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
All ages are welcome to participate, but people younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian submit their photos with permission to post them online. All photos will be reviewed prior to being posted on the library's website, hutchinson.lib.mn.us/creative-projects/.