Liz Marcus, coordinator at Hutchinson Community Video Network, saw a need and stepped up to fill it.
After receiving calls for additional programming playback from local assisted living facilities and thinking about how many people are potentially unable to access new library rentals, Marcus opted to play audio books over HCVN Channel 7.
The new programming will launch April 19-25, during National Library Week.
"We'll be airing two different stories every weekday, at three playback times: 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on HCVN channel 7," she said.
The first 30 minutes will be devoted to story No. 1, with the second 30-minute segment devoted to a second story. For example, a chapter of "Once a Time" by A.A. Milne will play daily at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by a chapter of "The Call of the Wild" by Jack London at 8:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
"The general idea is to give the first half hour to a more light-hearted, family-friendly story such as 'Secret Garden,' 'Treasure Island,' 'Emerald City of Oz'," Marcus said, "and the second half hour to one that may be more geared toward adults ('Dorian Gray,' 'Persuasion' and 'The Lost World'). As they are classics, most everything should be OK for all ears, but some in the second half may be more boring, detailed, or dark for little ones."
HCVN Channel 7 can be viewed on Mediacom Channel 7 or 107.2 and Nuvera Channel 7 or 907HD.
For more information or to live stream the programs, visit hcvnonline.com.
— Kay Johnson