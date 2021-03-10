Each year during March we celebrate National Nutrition Month, an annual nutrition education and information campaign sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. It focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme for National Nutrition Month is “Personalize Your Plate,” which supports the philosophy that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition and health. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes. Here are a 10 tips to help you on your journey:
- Eat breakfast: Start your day with a healthy breakfast that includes lean protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.
- Make half your plate fruits and vegetables: Fruits and veggies add color, flavor and texture, plus vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber to your plate. Make 2 cups of fruit and 2 1/2 cups of vegetables your daily goal.
- Watch portion sizes: Use half your plate for fruits and vegetables and the other half for grains and lean protein foods.
- Be active: Regular physical activity has many health benefits. Start by doing what exercise you can. You don't have to hit the gym. Take a walk after dinner or put on music and dance at home.
- Get to know food labels: Reading the Nutrition Facts panel can help you choose foods and drinks that meet your nutrient needs.
- Fix healthy snacks: Health snacks can sustain your energy levels between meals. Try raw veggies with low-fat cottage cheese or hummus or a tablespoon of nut or seed butter with an apple or banana.
- Consult a registered dietician nutritionist: Whether you want to lose weight, lower your health risks or manage a chronic disease, consult the experts.
- Follow food safety guidelines: Reduce your chances of getting sick with proper food safety. Learn more at homefoodsafety.org.
- Drink more water: Quench your thirst with water instead of drinks with added sugars.
- Get cooking: Preparing foods at home can be healthy, rewarding and cost effective.
For more information, visit eatright.org/nnm.
BLACK BEAN, CORN AND QUINOA SALAD
Ingredients:
3/4 cup quinoa
1 2/3 cup frozen corn
1 1/2 cups cooked black beans
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup thick and chunky salsa
2 tablespoons cilantro
Directions: Combine quinoa with 1 1/2 cups water (or substitute chicken stock). Heat to boiling, stir in salt. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes. In a large bowl, add black beans, thawed corn, salsa, cooked quinoa, lime juice and cilantro. Chill and serve or serve it warm.
Nutrition: 6 servings, per serving: 182 calories, 9g protein, 35g carbohydrate, 7g fiber, 2g fat, 424mg sodium
Source: Loon Organics, loonorganics.com recipe from York Farms in Hutchinson