The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council is celebrating the arts and artists of the 18-county region at its annual celebration Saturday, Sept. 18, in Jackson.
The day features 1-4 p.m. tours of the Jackson Center for the Arts, view Jackson Community Murals in progress, the first of which has been completed at the Jackson Public Library. Visit Meraki 56143 handmade pottery shop, take a free plein air art class and explore Jackson's Fall Festival on Main Street.
The social hour begins at 4 p.m. at the historic Fort Belmont. Guests are welcome to join a drum circle with Purpose Artisans. At 5 p.m. the art council will conduct a brief annual meeting and an award ceremony for the 2021 SMAC Prairie Disciple Rosemary Glesener. Dinner is a picnic meal with vegetarian options available, plus live music by Lynn Mullins of Jackson.
Tickets are $25 and advance purchase is required by Sept. 15. To register or for more information, call SMAC at 800-622-5284 or email info@swmnarts.org.