Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St., Hutchinson, is celebrating the season with a variety of musical performances.
First up is a Christmas Harp Concert featuring guest artist Reuben Correa. The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in the sanctuary at Faith Lutheran. Admission is free with a free-will offering in support of the music department. A reception will follow where guests can visit with Correa, buy CDs and enjoy fellowship and refreshments.
Prior to his Dec. 5 concert, Correa will play at Faith's 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10:10 a.m. sanctuary service. The public is welcome.
Faith Lutheran is also showcasing local talent during its evening Advent services. The Community String Ensemble from Glencoe will perform Christmas carols at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. This is part of the worship service and takes place in the sanctuary. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
The Faith Singers Choir will be front and center 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. The group will perform during the Advent worship service in the sanctuary. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
For more information, call Austin Willhite, director of music and worship, at 320-587-2093 or email austinw@faithlc.com.