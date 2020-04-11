Easter is the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter will look different this year. Canceled are in-church worship services, public Easter egg hunts, photos with the Easter bunny and family gatherings. These traditional events will be replaced with FaceTime and Skype visits, live-streaming, television and radio broadcasts of Easter services, and solo celebrations.
While the observance of Easter may have changed, its meaning has not. The Rev. Tom Rakow, pastor at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake, offers several ways to celebrate Easter during the pandemic:
- Review Biblical references: Some of the recorded or referenced resurrection appearances are in Matthew 28, Mark 16, Luke 24, John 20-21 and Acts 1:1-11. One could also look at the conversion of Paul after meeting the resurrected Christ in Acts 9.
- Be a detective: Take one or more of the resurrection records and do some historical research. Make a list of who all saw the resurrected Jesus Christ. There is a little saying that can help as one explores the biblical text and it goes like this, “I have five friends who do not lie, they are: Who, What, When, Where and Why. For example, “Who saw Jesus?” or “Why are the empty grave clothes important?” “What did the angel do?”
- Be a reporter: Think of who you would want to interview. Who would be some of the key people you would want to talk to? What questions would you like to ask? How would you write about what you had learned or experienced? Think about how the different news outlets might report on the resurrection appearances today.
- Create a short play: Young children might enjoy being the soldiers who guarded the tomb, or the angel who rolled back the stone and so on.
- Read or listen to the Biblical resurrection record online: For example, go to BibleGateway.com.
MORE WAYS TO OBSERVE EASTER
The Rev. Tim Vanden Langenberg, pastor at Hope Family Church in Hutchinson, and his wife, JoAnn, spent Good Friday night watching the movie "The Passion of the Christ."
"Easter Sunday we will worship online and personally read the Easter stories from Matthew 28, Mark 16, Luke 24 and John 20-21," he said. "During Holy Week, we are fasting and praying that people will hear God speak to them in the midst of this quarantine and turn to the Lord Jesus Christ in faith. I will also post a special Easter message so people can listen and find hope."
"At Faith Lutheran, all our Easter Services will be live — either on Facebook or on KDUZ," said the Rev. Dave Wollan, pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. "I recommend people do what they would typically do: Get dressed up, set up some chairs in front of the radio or device, and worship along with the rest of the scattered church. Sing, pray, listen, give! At Faith, we created some special 'worship at home' kits for Holy Week, with special ways to set the scene and participate at home as you tune into the service."
At St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, the Rev. David Markworth said the church is recording its services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. They'll be available on its Facebook page and its YouTube channel. The Easter service will also be on HCVN channel 10 at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12, and 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Markworth is also broadcasting on KDUZ Radio at 10 a.m. Sunday morning every Sunday except the last Sunday of the month, so this Easter that is another option.
"And as people are staying at home I would also encourage them to take the time to read 1 Corinthians, Chapter 15," Markworth said. "It is St. Paul's great confession and explanation of the resurrection and what it means for us as Christians."
At CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson, worship services are online at crosspointhutchinson.org.
"Basically, each service streams from the website," said the Rev. Rick Stapleton, senior pastor at CrossPoint. "We also stream on Facebook and YouTube. Service times are at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (and) also at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays but only on the website. We will celebrate Easter in our homes and online — everyone, as always, is welcome."
Additionally, CrossPoint is offering support content during the weekdays, too.
"Anyone who checks our Facebook page — CrossPoint Facebook — will find access to devotionals, ministry opportunities, and other ministry platforms featuring individual ministries," Stapleton said.
Stapleton also recognized the personal initiative of church members who are helping to make personal protective equipment, shopping for others and developing neighborhood support groups.
And for those who want Easter music without the devotions, Minnesota concert pianist Lorie Line has a plan.
Line is performing traditional hymns and songs of inspiration at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12, in a home-based concert from her living room on Lake Minnetonka. Log on to her website at lorieline.com and look for "Live Video."