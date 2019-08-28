This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first Little Free Library. In 2009, Todd Bol (1956-2018) created the first Little Free Library book exchange and placed it in the front yard of his home in Hudson, Wisconsin. It was a tribute to his mother — a teacher.
“I really believe in a Little Free Library on every block and a book in every hand,” Bol said. “I believe people can fix their neighborhoods, fix their communities, develop systems of sharing, learn from each other, and see that they have a better place on this planet to live.”
Ten years later, Bol’s idea has snowballed into the world’s largest book-sharing movement. There are now more than 80,000 Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 90-plus countries ranging from Argentina to Zambia. The Little Free Library nonprofit organization, established in 2012, is at the heart of this phenomenon. This growing network shares the mission to inspire a love of reading, build community and spark creativity.
Hutchinson is part of this worldwide book exchange with 24 Little Free Library houses and counting. You can find these in neighborhoods as well as local businesses. A map of these little libraries can be found at hutchhealth.com/health-well-being/little-free-library/.
In 2019 and beyond, we look forward to bringing people together and broadening book access even further — one Little Library at a time. Join us! Visit littlefreelibrary.org for details.