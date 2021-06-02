Center for the American Experiment is visiting Hutchinson Wednesday, June 9, as part of its 17-town Raise Our Standards tour.
According to a press release, the purpose of the tour is “to counter the ‘woke’ political movement invading Minnesota’s public schools, turning them into ideological battlegrounds and threatening the quality of our children’s education.”
The tour makes its stop 4:30-6 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 Highway 15 South. The event is free and refreshments will be provided. Catrin Wigfall, American Experiment education policy fellow and featured speaker on the tour, will teach attendees “how to push back against the politicization of our schools.”
To learn more about the tour and register, visit raiseourstandardsmn.com/tour.