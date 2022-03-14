CineMagic Century 9 in Hutchinson is showing "Stand with Ukraine: The Guide" Friday, March 18, through Thursday, March 24.
The film is a 2014 Ukrainian drama directed by Oles Sanin. It was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards.
Ticket proceeds for this movie will be donated to the Ukraine Relief Fund, which was established in cooperation with Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America Inc. HCROA is managing donations and ensuring they reach organizations working effectively in Ukraine and countries supporting Ukrainian refugees. More information on this fund can be found at standwithukrainethroughfilm.org/.
For more information about the screening, call Century 9 at 320-849-3051.