Tickets are on sale for Hutch-opoly, the theme of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's annual event and community awards. The fun is 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Crow River Winery.
In a change from past years, no costumes are required. Guests can play on the life-size Hutch-opoly board, enjoy dinner by Chef Craig and cheer on the winners of the community awards.
The event is open the public and the cost is $50 for social and dinner or $25 for 7-10 p.m. activities and no dinner. For some members, the cost of the event is included in their membership fee.
To register or for more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.