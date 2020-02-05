The world of business has never been easy to navigate, and with state and federal regulations it seems like the challenge only grows.
The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism wants to make sure it can help youth and adults learn what they need in business, and Chamber President Mary Hodson has a creative idea about how to make it happen.
To get the process going, the nonprofit Hutchinson Chamber Foundation was established. This new foundation will allow the Chamber to apply for grants to bring in speakers and provide leadership education opportunities.
When there are important issues at hand, the Chamber often looks for speakers educated about the topic to visit and speak. Sometimes a Chamber member is able to speak and provide resources, as was the case when the Department of Labor changed rules regarding salaries for businesses and nonprofit groups.
“But we don’t always have that resource available to us for other potential topics,” Hodson said.
The design team for the Hutchinson Leadership Institute and Leadership 2.0 has also experienced a similar need.
“We’ve always struggled because our price (for the institute) is already at a level that we feel is pretty maxed out,” Hodson said. “So it still leaves us unable to bring in some speakers we want to bring in. We change topics and we change speakers pretty frequently depending on the climate of the business world.”
Grants received by the Hutchinson Chamber Foundation will fill the gap and potentially help build opportunities with Hutchinson High School’s TigerPath career education system and the Ignite career exploration program with Ridgewater College. Hodson hopes educational offerings can become more nimble in response to the needs of the business world.
“It’s meant to be a more comprehensive way to support business education,” she said.
‘GOOD NIGHT HUTCHINSON’
Hodson has also come up with another, more personal way to raise funds for the foundation. She’s putting together a children’s book she has written based on the classic “Goodnight Moon.” The idea came to her by way of a friend in another Chamber of Commerce in another state who had success with a similar concept. Hodson wants to use the book to feature Hutchinson locations and businesses with artwork created by editing photos.
“It’s really about commemorating a specific time in Hutchinson,” Hodson said. “For me that’s been fun. Certain things change. Businesses change.”
Because the copyright ended, Hodson said it’s not uncommon to find other “Goodnight” books based on other towns or states.
“When I talk to people they go, ‘Oh, my gosh. I buy a ‘Goodnight’ ... book wherever I am for my grandchildren,’” Hodson said. “I hear that so many times. So that’s what we’re doing.”
Businesses, groups and nonprofits can donate money to the Hutchinson Chamber Foundation to be included in the story of “Good Night Hutchinson,” or somewhere else within the book depending on the sponsorship level. There are $2,000, $1,000 and $500 tiers, and a $200 tier for nonprofits and events. Sponsor forms are available at the Chamber office at 2 Main St. S., Hutchinson. For more information call 320-234-0785 or email mary@explorehutchinsonl.com.
Hodson hopes to have an event at the library after the book is completed and plans to donate copies to all local elementary school libraries. Money will be raised primarily through sponsors, with no plans to actively sell the books. Hodson expects some people will still want a copy, which will be available through a donation after the book is complete