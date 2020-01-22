Due to the winter storm this past weekend, Grace Bible Church, 300 Cleveland St., Silver Lake, has rescheduled its annual meeting to Sunday, Jan. 26. As a result, the next session of Centershot, an archery ministry, will begin 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2
Centershot is a Bible-based archery ministry that consists of 45 minutes of archery instruction and a 45-minute Bible study for eight weeks.
The church provides the bows and arrows, which will be used during the training sessions at the church basement shooting range. Participants pay a nominal fee to help cover the cost of the study book.
To reserve your spot, call the church office at 320-327-2352. Information is also available on the church's website at silverlakechurch.org.