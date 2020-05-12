After what felt like an endless procession of canceled summer events, there is good news. The 78th Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival is happening. It won't be like past years with a week of festivities, but that's to be expected during these unprecedented times.
It's no surprise that to move forward with the festival, Commodore Jon Beach and First Mate Laura Beach, Vice Commodore Ryan Elbert and Second Mate Sam Elbert, and the Water Carnival Committee faced a challenging juggling act: Balancing the parameters imposed by both the current and expected guidelines with a selected group of events that the 2020 budget would allow.
So what is happening?
Water Carnival Week has traditionally been launched at the first Music in the Park Concert in Library Square. This year that won't be happening because the summer concert series has been canceled. The new plan is to introduce the eight queen candidates to the community and recognize their sponsors in the best available way. The exact format will be determined by May 19 after the current stay-at-home order officially expires.
That said, the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year as well as the crowning of the new Miss Hutchinson and Princess will be postponed until June 2021.
“My wife Laura and I will return as First Mate and Commodore in 2021 to complete this event,” said Jon Beach, in a press release. “We will be accompanied by our Vice Commodore and Second Mate, Ryan and Sam Elbert, along with many of our current Water Carnival Committee members. Our current Royal Family will remain in place and represent the city of Hutchinson at available events over the course of the next year. We sincerely hope that each of the eight young women who have already persisted through an unfair level of uncertainty in 2020 will be able to return as queen candidates in 2021.”
Introduced in 2019 for the first time was the Ridgewater Disc Golf Tournament, and it is back Tuesday, June 16, on the grounds of the Hutchinson campus. It will include a limited number of participants, and several contingency plans are prepared to be sure the event complies with public health guidelines. Registration information will be available soon.
Also returning is a longtime favorite of the Water Carnival — the Teddy Bear Band. The group will perform a custom show Friday, June 19. The band members have offered to modify their traditional concert in anyway necessary to ensure that it is in compliance with all CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
“We realize that it may be difficult to capture all elements of their traditional live concert, but the Hutchinson Jaycees and the Water Carnival Committee believe in the value of doing anything possible for area youth,” Jon said.
Although the Mr. Hutchinson Joe Keilen and Woman of the Year Maxine Engwall won't be passing their titles along to their successors this year, they will give their farewell addresses during televised or live-stream speeches.
If your favorite part of Hutchinson's summertime festival is the fireworks, you're in luck. For the first time, the Thursday night fireworks show and the Sunday night fireworks show will be combined for a grand event at dusk on Father's Day, June 21. Additional information and public health safety guidelines will be shared as the date approaches.
Since the first Water Carnival in 1942, the button has been a way to help raise money to pay for the summer festival. The 78th Water Carnival buttons were ordered in February. The plan is to sell those $3 buttons with the money going directly toward supporting the royalty and scholarship program. Information will be available after May 19 as to where the button will be available for purchase.
PLANNING IS A YEAR-ROUND ACTIVITY
It's not surprising that when the 77th Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival ended last June, planning for the 78th Water Carnival began.
Committee meetings started in January with the chair and vice chair roles established and detailed plans for the 2020 event were underway including the application process for queen candidates, booking the Teddy Bear Band, and approving venue requests. The fireworks contracts signed in 2018 were confirmed, area artists were working on Water Carnival button designs, and initial contacts had been made with some of the sponsors.
“When Tess Heikes became our newest past commodore and I became the commodore for the 78th Water Carnival, many of the plans for the upcoming year were already in place as they are each year,” Jon said. “Our Water Carnival Committee generally includes approximately 40-50 volunteers who donate all of the time required to continue this community festival.”
It was during these planning stages in the new year that news articles about something called the coronavirus began circulating. It seemed highly unlikely that a disease from the other side of the world would ever intersect with the Hutchinson Water Carnival.
According to the commodore, committee members continued to invest what amounted to hundreds of volunteer hours into this event. By the time Gov. Tim Walz's first executive order was announced on March 13, it was clear that the Hutchinson community festival would be significantly impacted by the pandemic.
“Throughout this complicated and difficult process, our committee has always planned to comply with every public health guideline in place at the time of each event,” Jon said. “We have never announced that we would provide the same Water Carnival week that was possible in 2019 or host a Grande Day Parade watched live by thousands of spectators in close proximity. We have simply asked for additional time to make informed decisions rather than easy decisions. Our committee saw very little benefit in canceling all of our events during a time when people needed hope for something positive.”