The Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival is growing exponentially. Due to the construction on Main Street happening in 2020, the festival is moving to the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
As a result, new vendor categories are being added including: artists, small entrepreneurs, crafters, traveling booths, antiques and collectibles, refurbished/repurposed items, home-based businesses and more.
For more information or to be added to the vendor mailing list, email info@explorehutchinson.com or call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.