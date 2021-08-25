Effective Sept. 1, Hutchinson Police Department dispatch will be consolidated with McLeod County Dispatch.
Changes will begin two days prior, but Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson said the public likely won’t notice much of a difference at all.
“We’re confident that the service that the community will get is going to be the same high-quality service,” he said.
Beginning Aug. 30, all of Hutchinson’s 911 calls will be answered by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and dispatched accordingly. Beginning Sept. 1, calls made to the office number at 320-587-2242 will be answered by the sheriff’s office as well, and dispatched accordingly. To speak to an officer and make a police report, residents should continue to call that same number.
The change is being made as the city is building a new Hutchinson police station, and a way to save money and space. The city will still be covered 24/7 by local Hutchinson officers.
“The technology exists now where it doesn’t make sense to have two (dispatch centers) in the same county,” Gifferson said.
To speak to police department administration, request records or reports, or make other general inquiries, residents will be able to call 320-234-4290.
The Hutchinson Police Department lobby will no longer be accessible 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Starting Sept. 1, hours will be 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lobby will be closed on holidays.