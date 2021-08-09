A man died late Thursday evening from a gunshot sustained near Memorial Park in Renville. A 26-year-old is in custody.
According to Renville police, officers, emergency medical services and a helicopter were dispatched at 10:14 p.m. to 103 Main Street North, Renville. Officers found a man had suffered a gunshot wound. The man was taken by ambulance to Renville County West's ball field to meet a helicopter. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was announced dead.
A man in custody related to the shooting is held at the Renville County Jail in Olivia. Formal charges are expected, according to the Renville Police Department. It is believed the victim and suspect knew each other, and the incident was isolated. Law enforcement do not believe the public is in danger.
The case is under investigation by Renville police, the Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.