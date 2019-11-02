The Leader’s Home for the Holidays show is less than a week away, and tickets are still available for this new event that features vendors and programs with tips for holiday decorating, cooking and hosting.
The show is Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Hutchinson Event Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, but seats are limited. Advance tickets are available at four locations:
- the Leader office, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson
- Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson
- the Independent Review office, 217 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield
- the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15, S., Hutchinson
While programs are 7-9:15 p.m. that night, the doors open at 5 p.m. for best seat selection and shoppers to peruse vendor and sponsor booths. Everything needed for the holidays, from decorating, gifting, apparel and more, will be available.
Here’s a sneak peek at what you can find at the Home for the Holidays show:
- A Spice Above provides spice dips and spreads for your holiday meals and get-togethers.
- With cosmetics, skin care, fragrances, grooming aids, clothing, jewelry, home goods and decor, Avon has lots to offer for gifts to friends and family, or for yourself.
- Sweet tooths will want to check out The Cocoa Exchange, which offers packaged foods, beverages and candy for the holidays.
- Whether you need help relaxing or finding more energy, doTerra can help find the essential oils for your needs. Diffusers and cleaning supplies will also be available.
- Can coffee and cocoa actually help with concentration and sleep? Find out for yourself by sampling Elevate Healthy Coffee’s line of beverages and learn more about its supplements.
- Need some new threads for the holidays? The Enchanted Trunk can help with its line of boutique clothing and accessories.
- Prepare healthier meals with help from Farm Girl Fresh. It offers kitchen and garden accessories, spice mixes, organic dried beans and its garden-to-table resource book, “Eating Pure in a Processed Foods World.”
- Learn more about the CBD craze sweeping the nation with Hempworx.
- Give the gift of personalized jewelry or start your own collection with Keep Collective.
- Try out the professional-grade cosmetics and all-natural skin care products from LimeLife by Alcone.
- Feeling stressed about the holidays? Enjoy a chair massage from Main Massage and check out gift cards for someone else who needs to relax.
- Discover wax warmers or stock up on your favorite scents by visiting the Scentsy booth to learn more.
- Check skincare and makeup products from Mary Kay to try your own beauty experience, or as a gift for a loved one.
- Upcycled furniture is one of the newest trends in home decor, and Sanford & Co. of downtown Hutchinson has lots to see and give.
- If you’re a fan of “The Nutcracker,” check out Touch of Grace Dance Studio. Holiday ornaments, mugs and books will be available, as well as tickets for the studio’s performance of this classic holiday ballet Dec. 21-22.
- Sample wines and check out gift sets from Liquor Hutch.
- If you feel like giving back this holiday season, Daughters with a Purpose needs your help. The group is raising funds to purchase beds for the women and children wing at Place of Hope Homeless Shelter in St. Cloud, which assists people from McLeod and Meeker counties, as well as other local communities.
- Don't forget to bring a nonperishable food item for the Valley Sales McLeod County Emergency Food Shelf drive and be entered into a drawing for two Chanhassen Dinner Theatre tickets.
- Before the evening’s shows begin, explore the stage and check out appliances provided by The HomeSource Store. Don’t forget to visit its booth as well to see more of its products.
- While you are on stage, be sure to see the dining set from Factory Direct/Ashley Furniture, and then visit their booth to see more of what they have to offer.
- If you like the stage decorations, Crow River Floral and Gifts can help decorate your home as well. Take a look at its variety of spruce tip pots, wreaths, swags and other holiday designs, and then put in an order for custom work to fit your desires.
- Food for the cooking demonstrations is provided by Cash Wise Foods, and you can sample other holiday bites while visiting its booth.
- Finally, if you enjoyed the event check out Compass Occasions, which is providing the festive table setting on the stage and can help you plan your next event, big or small.