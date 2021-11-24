How would you feel if Hutchinson was labeled “the absolute worst place to live in America”? If you’re like the folks at Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, you would take to Twitter and challenge that assumption.
This real-life scenario played out in 2015 when Christopher Ingraham, a data reporter for the Washington Post, wrote a story that used as its foundation the USDA’s “natural amenities index,” which measures U.S. counties on topics such as climate, topography and water. Based on the numbers, Red Lake Falls came in dead last.
While the story could have ended there, it didn’t.
The folks at Red Lake Falls issued an invitation to Ingraham to visit their northwest corner of Minnesota and he accepted. It’s this experience of writing the story, visiting this far-flung outpost of civilization and meeting its residents that is the subject of the 2022 Hutchinson One Book, One Community read: “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now: Why We Traded the Commuting Life for a Little House on the Prairie” by Christopher Ingraham.
Published in 2019, the 288-page book takes the reader from ground zero — Ingraham’s life and writing the story that changed it — to moving his family to the northwest corner of the state where the temperature can plunge to 40 degrees below zero. This East Coast transplant had a lot to learn about living and loving the North Star State.
The book is an interesting combination of data, not surprising since Ingraham is a data reporter, and personal narrative. For instance, the reporter almost always thought he knew better than the natives, so there’s a certain satisfaction when he discovers there are reasons people do what they do.
Sportsmen will appreciate Ingraham’s introduction to deer hunting and ice fishing.
If you’re a North Country native, you may take exception to the author’s lack of appreciation for Minnesota’s favorite foods including Tator Tot Hot Dish. Thanks to Amazon, he didn’t have to suffer too much.
Interested in hearing Ingraham’s story in person? He’ll be sharing it with One Book, One Community readers 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Admission is free.
Looking for the perfect gift for the reader in your life? Give a copy of the 2022 One Book, One Community read. Whether you participate or not, it’s a great book and one that gives insight into things we may take for granted. Books are available for purchase at the Village Shop and Hutchinson Center for the Arts. The Hutchinson Public Library will have book club kits and individual copies available to check out.
FROM THE COMMITTEE MEMBERS
In 2014, the One Book, One Community program grew out of the Heart of Hutch and its Connect Wholeheartedly committee’s desire to promote ways that the community could connect and form stronger and deeper relationships. Although Heart of Hutch has disbanded, Hutchinson Connects has emerged as a standalone group that supports this effort.
According to Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects, each year, the One Book, One Community group looks for books that will bring people together by reading the same book and sharing it with friends, family and co-workers.
“’If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now’ by Christopher Ingraham is filled with examples of how a small town in Red Lake County welcomed a reporter and his family into their community and fostered ways for them to thrive and become a valuable part of their community,” Henke said.
Hutchinson Connects isn’t the only group that appreciated Ingraham’s story. In 2019, “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home by Now” was named a National Public Radio Best Book of the Year.
According to Katy Hiltner, head librarian at Hutchinson Public Library, the book is still a “timely and relatable read.”
“The humorous and candid stories focus on one family’s journey to Minnesota, and through these stories the values and traditions of a small Minnesota community shine bright,” she said. “This book is a wonderful reminder of why we happily call Minnesota home ... even for those of us who don’t love the cold!”
Committee member John Hassinger agreed.
“This book is a fun and funny read,” he said. “Moving from a city where commuting takes so much time to a place that has charm and challenges, makes for enjoyable reading. It shows what might appear to be shortcomings can turn out to be positive.”
Like Hassinger, Sherry Nagy enjoyed this book and found the author’s take on people who’ve lived in Minnesota their entire lives humorous.
“The chapter on food was laugh-out-loud funny!” she said. “(We) need to be willing to laugh at ourselves! Ultimately, it’s a book about a community welcoming and embracing new people into the fold. A heartwarming and fun read.”
Jeanne Langan liked that his pre-conceived idea about small town life, away from the bustling big city, proved to be a place he and his wife wanted to live.
“The community of Red Lake Falls was very welcoming to him and his family,” she said. “Instead of sending him hate mail, they invited him to visit. They introduced him to ice fishing, deer hunting, hot dish and how to dress and survive freezing temperatures. The book is well written and humorous. I enjoyed it and hope the community members will, too.”