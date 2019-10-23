Candice Woods knows wine. After 27 years in the municipal liquor store business — 10 years in Litchfield and the past 17 as manager at Liquor Hutch — Woods has spent much of her time learning about, purchasing and selling wine.
As part of her job, Woods enjoys helping friends, family and customers learn about various wine varietals and regions to help them explore and find new favorites.
Her expertise isn't limited to wine, either. She's learned plenty over the years about other beverages, from beer and champagne to liquor and mixed drinks. Now she's sharing her beverage knowledge during the Leader's new Home for the Holidays show Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Hutchinson Event Center.
Doors open for vendor sales at 5 p.m., followed by holiday decorating, cooking and hosting programs 7-9 p.m. Woods will be pairing wines with recipes from local cook Chris Schlueter as they discuss appetizers, entrees and deserts to serve during the holidays.
The Leader sat down with Woods to talk about other holiday beverage trends and questions for this Q&A ahead of the Nov. 7 show.
Are holiday drinks like fashions? Do they go in and out of style? What are the popular holiday beverages this year?
I would say holiday drinks are not like fashion. They don't really go in and out of style. During the holidays, people drink cream liqueur. They drink things that are seasonally appropriate, like pumpkin liqueur and Irish cream.
Wine is all over the place, because people drink all different types of wine depending on what they're going to serve. Probably for almost a year, Moscow Mules have been really popular.
For easy holiday entertaining, how many and what types of beverages should a host serve?
Usually you would want to have some type of wine to serve with an appetizer, often a sparkling wine goes really well with your appetizer. Then you want something with your meal. Whatever is appropriate for your main dish. Generally after a meal, people will serve the cream liqueur or something holiday-ish
True or false: red wine at room temperature, white wine chilled? Best recommended temperatures for serving each?
True. Red wine is room temperature, but we think of room temperature as like 70 degrees. Room temperature in wine, we're talking 60-65 degrees, so you can put your red wine in for a slight chill, but most of us prefer not. The reason is when you chill a red wine, you kill a lot of the flavor. Your palette cannot pick up the flavors because you've chilled it. White wine you generally want it refrigerator cold.
Are there any rules to remember when pairing wine with food?
There are a lot of different rules people use to pair wine with food, but the only thing I know for sure is that you like the wine. If you don't like the wine on its own, you are not going to like it with food. So first and foremost, you want to get something you're going to appreciate.
Then you want to pair based on sugar levels. So if you have a food that doesn't have a high sugar to it, you want a wine that also is not high in sugar. If you have a dessert with a high sugar, then you want a wine that meets or exceeds the sugar in your dessert, because if you get a wine that has less sugar than your dessert, your wine will go really bitter. So you want your dessert wine to be sweeter than the dessert. White wine goes with chicken, and red wine goes with red meats.
What wine would you recommend giving as a holiday hostess gift?
I would try to give something that's very easy, like fruit forward. Complex to some degree, but would hit a lot of palettes. So people who don't drink a lot of wine at the holiday event could still appreciate it, and people who do drink wine wouldn't say that's too sweet. If you know your host/hostess, then you want to get something you know they would appreciate.
What types of wines should I have ready for my holiday table? What do I pour first?
I guess it goes back to what you're going to pair with. If you're doing multiple courses, you want to pair with each course, and it depends on what food your going to serve. If you're going to do that appetizer as people come through the door, I would say go sparkling. Sparkling pairs with a lot of things. You can go sweet sparkling, dry sparkling, decide with your food what's going to be most appropriate, but also sparkling strips your tongue, so it takes any residue from the food so your ready for the next course.
What are the most frequent holiday beverage questions customers ask you?
How dry is this? That's the questions they ask us, or what can I pair with this? They're looking for suggestions on food parings. Those are the most common questions.