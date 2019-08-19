Editor's note: This story is a correction to the story "No clucking in city limits" that was published in the Aug. 18 issue of the Leader.
Chicken enthusiasts may soon have a response to their requests to raise chickens in Hutchinson city limits.
The first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow residents to keep up to four chickens on their property is expected to be voted on as early as next Tuesday. If approved, a second reading and adoption of the new ordinance could happen at the first meeting in September.
City code only allows for chickens within an area zoned for agriculture, which currently does not exist in city limits. Michael Massman, a Hutchinson resident, brought the issue to the council’s attention back in April after starting a petition on change.org that had garnered 347 signatures as of Monday afternoon.
The proposed ordinance council members will consider requires residents who want to own chickens to purchase a license every year, and a maximum of 10 licenses will be issued each calendar year. The proposed ordinance also states that a maximum of four chickens are allowed per parcel, none of which may be roosters or crowing birds; licensees must have consent from all owners and occupants of abutting properties; and licensees must permit city personnel on the licensed premises to ensure compliance with the ordinance. The proposed ordinance also stipulates structure requirements for chicken coops.
Council members discussed the proprosed ordinance at their Aug. 13 meeting, and some indicated whether or not they would support the change. Council Member Mary Christensen and Mayor Gary Forcier voiced opposition to the proposal.
"I have not had one phone call that said to me, 'Please let me have chickens," Christensen said. "But I've had numerous calls, and I have had people stop to talk to me and say 'don't you let chickens in our city.' I looked at the data out there and a lot of the cities — if they have them — are more restricted. You have to have the consent of the adjacent property owners. You have to be a good neighbor. If your neighbor says 'no, I don't want you to have chickens,' you're not going to get chickens."
"After talking to our community members, I think that I'm not comfortable with having chickens in town," Forcier said.
Council Member Chad Czmowski, on the other hand, said he has friends who raise chickens in other communities that don't require licenses to keep less than four birds.
"There doesn't seem to be an issue," he said. "I'd be OK with allowing chickens."
As part of research into the issue earlier this summer, city staff sent surveys to other communities asking if they allowed chickens and if it's caused issues. The city received responses from four communities: New Ulm, Waconia, Fergus Falls and Edina. Most responded that there have been very few issues or complaints. The problems that have come up were mostly regarding people who did not purchase a license, and occasionally a noise complaint or chicken-at-large complaint.
Some council members were concerned that allowing chickens in city limits would open the door to requests for other animals to be allowed.
"People want bees now; that'll be the next thing that comes up," Christensen said. "I'm not for chickens. I think the majority of people don't want chickens in town."
"I like the ordinance that's proposed, if we're going to have it," Council Member Steve Cook said. "My only concern is these are considered farm animals, and we have a whole list of different farm animals.
"What's next?" Cook added. "A pig, or someone has a big yard so they want a horse? ... I guess I don't see the urgency in doing anything, and I'd be fine without them (chickens)."
Dave Sebesta stated that if an ordinance is indeed passed, then the council had the authority to rescind the measure should it become a problem.
"We start something and we have the right to stop something," he said. "If it becomes an issue, then we stop it."